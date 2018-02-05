Gov't Hires 5 New Treasury Attys To Prosecute Major Crime

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 2:34 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s attorney general announced Monday the appointment of five new members to the Treasury’s counsel team, where they will be responsible for prosecuting some of the most serious crimes in Britain.



Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC, the government's chief legal official, said veterans from the Serious Fraud Office's benchmark-rigging investigation and fraud probes have been added to the team, which handles major corruption cases and serious and organized crime in addition to high-profile murder and terrorism prosecutions.



The latest appointees to serve as senior counsel...

