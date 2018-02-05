EU Financial Services Reforms Must Be Finalized, ECB Says

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 6:31 PM GMT) -- The European Central Bank on Monday said that finalizing the European Union’s banking reform measures is crucial to strengthening resilience in the financial sector.



In a speech to the European Parliament, Mario Draghi, president of the EU’s central bank, highlighted the need to push through measures such as the banking reform package and urged countries to "aim for a consistent implementation of the internationally agreed standards, so as to ensure a level playing field worldwide."



“The package will strengthen the regulatory architecture, reduce risks in the...

