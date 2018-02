PRA Finds Actuary Reports Fail To Comply With Solvency II

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 2:09 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said on Monday that actuaries at some insurance firms are failing to fully communicate their findings to their boards and may not be meeting the requirements of the European Union's Solvency II directive.



The PRA, a supervisory arm of the Bank of England, said after carrying out a review that “many firms” in the industry must improve the way in which their actuaries report to their boards to ensure that they are fully compliant with the directive, the EU’s capital rulebook for...

