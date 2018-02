Fraud Cops Warn Of 'Ghost Brokers' Selling Bogus Insurance

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 5:45 PM GMT) -- A London police unit specializing in insurance fraud warned on Monday that the hundreds of reported incidents of “ghost broking” over the last three years are harming the insurance industry by inflating the cost of insurance premiums for motorists.



Action Fraud, the U.K.’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting center which is hosted by the City of London Police, confirmed that 417 of the 850 reports made between November 2014 and October 2017 have resulted in police action against the offenders. During this period, fake policies have...

