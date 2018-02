Insurer Defends Personal Injury Settlements At Supreme Court

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 6:27 PM GMT) -- Haven Insurance “did not cheat” Gavin Edmondson Solicitors out of costs when it reached direct settlements with six of the law firm’s clients over road traffic accidents, because the firm was not entitled to costs in the first place, the insurer argued Monday at the U.K.’s highest appeals court.



Marking the start of a two-day hearing in the Supreme Court, the insurer's counsel Jonathan Marks QC argued the lower court, the Court of Appeal, was wrong when it said the insurer “interfered” with the rights of...

