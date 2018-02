FCA Chief Sees Hope For Post-Brexit Deal In TTIP Proposal

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 7:33 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s proposed trade agreement with the U.S. may have stalled, but a draft provision that would have included the financial services sector in the deal could be “a good starting point” for Brexit negotiations, the chief of the U.K.’s industry watchdog said Monday.



Once the U.K. leaves the European Union, the country's massive financial services sector will almost certainly lose its easy passporting access to the rest of the European market unless it can secure a uniquely favorable new trade agreement with the bloc....

