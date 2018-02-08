Senior EU Lawmakers Vote To Set Up Paradise Papers Probe
The European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents, made of up the legislature's president and the leaders of political parties, voted in Brussels to set up a new tax investigation committee to scrutinize firms and individuals that flout money laundering, tax evasion and tax avoidance rules.
The mandate for the yet-to-be named committee to...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login