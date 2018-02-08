Senior EU Lawmakers Vote To Set Up Paradise Papers Probe

By Joanne Faulkner

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 1:54 PM GMT) -- European Union lawmakers voted Thursday to form a new inquiry committee to tackle money laundering and tax evasion practices exposed in the Paradise Paper leaks, taking up the mantle from three previous parliamentary investigations.

The European Parliament’s Conference of Presidents, made of up the legislature's president and the leaders of political parties, voted in Brussels to set up a new tax investigation committee to scrutinize firms and individuals that flout money laundering, tax evasion and tax avoidance rules.

The mandate for the yet-to-be named committee to...
