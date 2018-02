HBOS Fraud Probe Bulks Up Team As It Aims To Finish In 2018

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 3:26 PM GMT) -- An independent team reviewing Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s handling of a £245 million ($343 million) fraud at its subsidiary HBOS PLC has hired five lawyers as it gears up to deliver its findings by the end of 2018.



Five barristers are now working under retired high court judge Dame Linda Dobbs — who Lloyds appointed in April to assess whether Lloyds adequately investigated fraud involving former employees at HBOS and reported it to the authorities — a source familiar with the review told Law360 on Monday.



Dobbs’ assessment...

