Global Hacking Tool Shut Down By EU Crime Agencies

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- A joint effort by law enforcement agencies across Europe has eradicated a relatively inexpensive hacking tool that cybercriminals had used to take control of thousands of individuals' and businesses' computers around the globe, the U.K.'s National Crime Agency said Monday.



The Luminosity Link Remote Access Trojan, or RAT, operated by allowing cybercriminals to connect to victims' computers undetected. Once inside, the hackers could take full control of victims' computers by carrying out actions such as disabling antivirus and anti-malware software, executing commands such as monitoring and...

