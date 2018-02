Katten Muchin Opens Office With Ex-Andrews Kurth Partners

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:45 PM EST) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP launched a new office in Dallas, Texas, Monday with seven former partners from Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP whose practices largely focus on corporate law.



Mark S. Solomon, the former managing partner for Andrews Kurth’s Dallas office who now heads the new Katten Muchin office, told Law360 that over the course of the next year, he and his fellow partners are hoping to grow the practice to 30 or 40 attorneys with a more diverse array of specialties.



The new office steps up...

