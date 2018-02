NextEra Says Group Shut Access To Personnel Database

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 5:52 PM EST) -- NextEra Energy sued the Nuclear Energy Institute in Florida on Friday, claiming the nuclear industry trade group retaliated against the utility company for leaving the group by cutting off access to a database used for screening nuclear power plant workers.



In a suit filed in the Southern District of Florida, NextEra said NEI breached an agreement over the Personnel Access Data System, which commercial nuclear power providers use to screen workers at plants across the country, by barring NextEra and its subsidiaries from using the system...

