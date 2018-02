US Probes WTO Oversight Mechanism As It Mulls New Deals

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 12:36 PM EST) -- As the Trump administration continues to hint at pursuing a new suite of trade deals with major partners, it has begun to ask questions about the World Trade Organization’s system for examining and vetting accords among its members, according to a WTO document published Monday.



Under the rules of the WTO’s Committee on Regional Trade Agreements, members are supposed to notify the organization of any trade deals they’ve entered and provide the WTO Secretariat with a litany of information about the deal so that members can...

