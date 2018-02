IRS Asks Supreme Court To Skip Appeal In Marijuana Case

Law360, Los Angeles (February 5, 2018, 3:43 PM EST) -- The IRS on Friday defended its authority to deny tax credits to drug traffickers and urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny an appeal by a Colorado marijuana company that argued the IRS lacks the power to investigate drug cases.



Lower courts have rejected The Green Solution Retail Inc.’s argument that the IRS lacks the authority to enforce IRC § 280E, a provision that bars tax credits for businesses that engage in drug trafficking.



“The [Tenth Circuit] Court of Appeals correctly rejected those arguments, and its...

