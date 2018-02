Atty Scolded For '#Killinnazis' Exits Pa. Xarelto Cases

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Florida attorney who was chided by a Philadelphia judge last month for posting courtroom photos on social media with the inflammatory hashtag “#killinnazis" will not be involved in six upcoming trials over injuries allegedly caused by Bayer AG’s blood thinner Xarelto, according to an order docketed Friday.



Ned McWilliams, a partner at Levin Papantonio Thomas Mitchell Rafferty & Proctor PA, withdrew his authorization to participate as an out-of-state attorney in the second Xarelto case that will be tried in Philadelphia, along with five others....

