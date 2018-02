CFIUS Changes Are Coming: What Attys Need To Know

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- Strong bipartisan support for legislation that would modernize the mandate of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. means changes are likely coming soon, and attorneys must be prepared to provide advice about how those potential changes might affect their clients’ deals.



The reality that CFIUS and its processes will almost certainly be refined via legislation has been clear since early November, when the House and Senate each introduced versions of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act, or FIRRMA. The bills, introduced by Rep....

To view the full article, register now.