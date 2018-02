House Panel Seeks Reformed Hiring Practices At IRS

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform asked Friday for information on the Internal Revenue Service’s pledge to reform its hiring practices to ensure that past employees with documented performance issues are not rehired, saying it’s unclear if the agency’s vow has been carried out.



House Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., in a letter to Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration J. Russell George, asked for TIGTA’s case file on the issue. A TIGTA report released in July identified concerns with the IRS rehiring certain...

To view the full article, register now.