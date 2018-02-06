Tax Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 2:27 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP’s tax practice — a global heavyweight in the transactional and litigation spheres — was a shoo-in for Law360’s 2017 Practice Groups of the Year after having successfully defended Eaton Corp. against the IRS’ cancellation of two agreements and guided several multibillion-dollar transactions such as a major Canadian bank’s expansion in the U.S. and one of last year’s largest IPOs.



The firm has more than 100 tax attorneys spread across the U.S., Brazil, Europe and Asia with a substantive depth and breadth to its...

To view the full article, register now.