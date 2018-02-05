KPMG Turning Down All Carillion Work Following Audit Probe

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 6:33 PM GMT) -- Global auditing giant KPMG on Monday said that it is rejecting any further work involving the construction giant Carillion PLC, which collapsed last month with an £800 million ($1.1 billion) pension deficit.



The development came after lawmakers and the Financial Reporting Council, the U.K.’s accounting regulator, launched investigations into KPMG’s previous audits of Carillion’s financial statements.



“KPMG has decided that we will not currently accept any engagements for central or local government or any public bodies in relation to Carillion,” a spokesman for the company, one...

