KPMG Turning Down All Carillion Work Following Audit Probe

By William Shaw

Law360, London (February 5, 2018, 6:33 PM GMT) -- Global auditing giant KPMG on Monday said  that it is rejecting any further work involving the construction giant Carillion PLC, which collapsed last month with an £800 million ($1.1 billion) pension deficit.

The development came after lawmakers and the Financial Reporting Council, the U.K.’s accounting regulator, launched investigations into KPMG’s previous audits of Carillion’s financial statements.

“KPMG has decided that we will not currently accept any engagements for central or local government or any public bodies in relation to Carillion,” a spokesman for the company, one...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular