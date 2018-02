FINRA Hits Wedbush With $1.5M Consumer Protection Fine

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Monday fined Wedbush Securities Inc. $1.5 million for violating the Securities and Exchange Commission's customer protection and net capital rules, finding that the firm exposed customers to risk and failed to detect deficiencies for nearly seven years.



FINRA, which is overseen by the SEC, found that between 2015 and 2016 Wedbush failed to take required deductions when the Los Angeles-based firm valued certain deposits. As a result, its net capital deficiency ranged between $10.5 million and $59.4 million, in violation...

