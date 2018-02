Tax Group of the Year: Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:01 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP’s growth strategy paid off big in 2017, evident in its blistering $1.5 billion win for Amazon in a case against the Internal Revenue Service that went back more than a decade and marked one of the largest transfer pricing disputes ever litigated, landing the firm a spot among Law360's Tax Practice Groups of the Year.



For the Amazon case, the dispute centered around a cost-sharing arrangement the Seattle-based company had entered into in 2005 and 2006 with Amazon Europe Holding Technologies...

