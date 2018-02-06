Regulating Cryptocurrencies Proving Tough, Watchdogs Say

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:23 PM EST) -- U.S. financial markets watchdogs are struggling and may seek Congress’ help to bridge the regulatory gaps currently keeping them from protecting investors amid the growing frenzy around cryptocurrencies, the nation’s two top securities regulators said Tuesday.



U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Chris Giancarlo told members of the Senate Banking Committee that a unified approach is needed to safeguard investors rather than the patchwork approach that’s been applied since cryptocurrencies and their related technologies emerged as a...

