Regulating Cryptocurrencies Proving Tough, Watchdogs Say
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Chris Giancarlo told members of the Senate Banking Committee that a unified approach is needed to safeguard investors rather than the patchwork approach that’s been applied since cryptocurrencies and their related technologies emerged as a...
