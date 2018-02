Mintz Levin Snags Ex-Gordon & Rees Employment Pro In DC

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC on Monday said the former managing partner of Gordon & Rees LLP’s D.C., Virginia and Maryland offices will rejoin the firm after more than 10 years away, bringing with him a stellar record on employment law matters in various transactions and disputes.



O’Kelly E. McWilliams III comes back to Mintz Levin in its Washington, D.C., office, where he will serve as a member in the firm’s employment, labor and benefits practice. Working on behalf clients such as multinational...

To view the full article, register now.