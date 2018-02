No Changes To Obama-Era Coal Dust Rule, MSHA Chief Says

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- The head of the Mine Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday told congressional lawmakers that the agency will not roll back any portion of the Obama administration’s 2014 rule limiting coal dust exposure to mine workers.



David Zatezalo, who was confirmed in November to serve as assistant secretary of labor for the MSHA, was the lone witness before the House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections at a hearing to review MSHA policies and priorities.



Several Democratic lawmakers noted that the Trump administration listed in its regulatory agenda...

