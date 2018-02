Litigation Finance Co. Sells Most Of US Portfolio For $57M

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- Litigation finance firm IMF Bentham Ltd. has sold the majority of its U.S. investment portfolio to Bentham IMF Fund 1 LLC for $57.4 million, which raises the fund’s ceiling from $133 million to $166.3 million, the firm announced on Monday.



IMF Bentham sold portions of its U.S. portfolio, managed by Bentham IMF, to its U.S. fund as a means to reduce risk and convert assets to cash, the firm said in a statement. The fund was announced last year as a special purpose vehicle funded, advised...

