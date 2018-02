Bayer Offers Commitments To EU For $63.5B Monsanto Buy

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- German drug and chemical maker Bayer AG on Friday sent Europe's antitrust enforcers a new set of commitments aimed at curing competitive concerns raised by its planned $63.5 billion buyout of U.S. agrochemical company Monsanto Co.



Bayer submitted the proposed commitments on Friday and the European Commission extended the deadline for its review of the deal from March 12 to April 5, according to the case register. The commission extended its deadline in January without offering a reason, and previously extended a deadline in August after...

