Cornell University Can't Restart Settled Patent Fight

By Rick Archer

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:16 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge Monday told Cornell University that the federal courts can’t restart a settled patent case over allegations it was defrauded by its own co-plaintiff.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge said Cornell had failed to show the court has jurisdiction to vacate last year’s dismissal of its claim Illumina Inc. infringed DNA and RNA sequencing patents held by it and Life Technologies Corp. over allegations Life Technologies had engaged in secret negotiations to undermine the settlement.

“Cornell cites no authority for the...
Case Information

Case Title

Cornell University et al v. Illumina Inc.


Case Number

1:10-cv-00433

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Leonard P. Stark

Date Filed

May 24, 2010

Law Firms

Companies

