Ex-Sutherland Partner Competent To Stand Trial, Judge Rules

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 11:12 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Friday ruled a former Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP attorney accused of stealing millions from a wealthy family is competent to stand trial, finding evidence presented to the court of the 76-year-old lawyer's alleged cognitive decline “inconsistent and suspect.”



The decision from U.S. District Judge William S. Duffy Jr., lifts a April 2017 stay the court imposed on the proceedings after attorneys for Bennett L. Kight raised the issue of the former Sutherland partner’s competency. In the federal criminal case, Kight is...

