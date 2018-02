Wis. Judge Melts Butter-Grading Law Challenge

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge sided with the state in a lawsuit where a dairy alleged a Wisconsin law requiring the grading of butter sold within state borders was unconstitutional, finding Monday that the state has a legitimate interest in protecting consumers.



U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said that Wisconsin’s butter-grading law, which requires butter sold within state lines to be sampled and graded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or a Wisconsin-licensed butter grader, is rationally related to the state’s legitimate interest in helping its...

