Judiciary Ends Kozinski Inquiry Due To His Retirement

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- An investigation into accusations that former U.S. Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski exhibited sexual misconduct toward multiple former staffers has been called off, as the Second Circuit Judicial Council said Monday that Judge Kozinski's resignation removes him from the scope of judicial conduct proceedings.



Launched Dec. 14 at the request of Ninth Circuit Chief Judge Sidney R. Thomas, the judicial misconduct inquiry was a direct response to a Dec. 8 story in The Washington Post in which at least six women accused the jurist of lewd behavior,...

