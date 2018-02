Securities Group Of The Year: Robbins Geller

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:14 PM EST) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP’s big victories at the end of long-fought shareholder suits against a unit of HSBC Holdings PLC, Community Health Systems Inc. and the former bosses of auto parts supplier Dana Corp. have set it apart from other securities litigation shops and have earned it a spot on Law360’s list of Practice Groups of the Year.



From winning a roughly $1.6 billion settlement against HSBC subsidiary Household International Inc. to filing novel actions against privately held giants like Theranos Inc., Robbins Geller...

To view the full article, register now.