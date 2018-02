Ex-Directors Pass The Blame Over Carillion's Collapse

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 1:04 PM GMT) -- Three former top executives at Carillion PLC defended themselves when they appeared before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday after criticism of their roles at the U.K. contracting giant, which collapsed in January with an £800 million ($1.1 billion) pension deficit.



A former chief executive and two chief financial officers at the company pointed the finger at market conditions and even their colleagues during questioning by politicians on two House of Commons committees. They said they had made the best decisions possible based on the information available...

