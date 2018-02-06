Central Banks Urged To Step Up Amid Bitcoin 'Ponzi Scheme'

By Joanne Faulkner

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 1:39 PM GMT) -- Central banks must act to protect customers and investors from potential cryptocurrency collapses, the head of the Bank for International Settlements warned on Tuesday amid growing concerns about the volatility of digital tokens and lack of oversight.

Agustin Carstens, general manager of BIS, the Basel-based financial organization owned by 60 central banks worldwide, said central banks must be prepared to act against the surging popularity of unregulated cryptocurrencies, although he did not say what the institutions should do.

"The meteoric rise of cryptocurrencies should not make us...
