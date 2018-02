AIG Denied Wider Witness Evidence In Whistleblower Case

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 4:24 PM GMT) -- U.S. insurer AIG failed on Tuesday in a court bid to broaden its defense against allegations that it wrongfully denied insurance to a former Olympus chief executive turned whistleblower, who claims he and a former colleague are entitled to indemnity payouts for costs incurred fighting a separate lawsuit filed by his former employer.



The European arm of AIG urged Judge Clare Moulder at the High Court in London to allow it to rely on witness statements given in a separate but connected trial set to take...

