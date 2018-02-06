Aggregating EMIR Data May Let Risks Slip By, ESMA Warned
The European Securities and Markets Authority on Tuesday published responses it received on derivative position calculation guidelines under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation. The feedback comes from central banks in Germany and Belgium, the London Stock Exchange Group and several trade repositories, among others.
The calculation guideline under EMIR is aimed at ensuring...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login