Aggregating EMIR Data May Let Risks Slip By, ESMA Warned

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 5:01 PM GMT) -- Two central banks have warned the European Union's securities watchdog that aggregating data on over-the-counter derivatives trading collected under new market infrastructure rules means that central banks might miss signs of systemic risks.



The European Securities and Markets Authority on Tuesday published responses it received on derivative position calculation guidelines under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation. The feedback comes from central banks in Germany and Belgium, the London Stock Exchange Group and several trade repositories, among others.



The calculation guideline under EMIR is aimed at ensuring...

