BOE, 6 Other Central Banks Sign Up To FX Code Of Conduct

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 5:13 PM GMT) -- The Bank of England and six other European central banks signed up on Tuesday to a code of conduct designed to clean up foreign exchange markets following a series of industry trading scandals.



The seven central banks have promised to adhere to a voluntary set of principles that outline good practices for traders in the currency markets. Alongside the BOE, the central banks of Spain, Austria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Romania also committed to the FX Global Code on Tuesday.



The BOE will follow...

