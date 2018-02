Tesco Fraud Trial Abandoned After Defendant's Heart Attack

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 2:04 PM GMT) -- The high-profile criminal trial of three former Tesco PLC executives accused of fraud and false accounting has been abandoned after four months at a London court because one of the defendants has suffered a heart attack.



The former Tesco PLC executives had each been charged with fraud by false accounting and fraud by abuse of position before the trial was halted. (AP)



Judge Deborah Taylor discharged the jury at Southwark Crown Court on Monday after Carl Rogberg, the company’s former U.K. finance director, had a heart...

To view the full article, register now.