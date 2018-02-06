EU Securities Watchdog Details Rules For Depositories

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 5:47 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s securities regulator published clarifications on Tuesday to help providers of settlement, clearing and other securities-trading services comply with reporting and monitoring rules.



The European Securities and Markets Authority outlined further guidance on how central securities depositories should report and monitor data and their risk under regulation that came into force in September 2014.



ESMA added four new sections to its existing question-and-answer document, which is intended to help national authorities comply with their supervisory activities. The U.K.’s national authority for CSD regulation is...

To view the full article, register now.