Gartner Lands $400M In Sale Of Talent Assessment Unit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 12:30 PM EST) -- Research and advisory firm Gartner Inc. said Tuesday it will sell its recently acquired talent assessment business to U.K.-based private equity shop Exponent in a $400 million deal, wrapping up a four-month review of alternatives for the company.



Exponent will take control of CEB Talent Assessment, a company that provides various analytical tools to help employers with hiring decisions, personnel development, and assistance with reorganization and restructuring, among other things. Formerly known as SHL, CEB Talent was part of a $2.6 billion deal reached back in...

