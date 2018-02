Bon-Ton Gets Interim $725M DIP OK, Beats Liquidation Push

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:05 PM EST) -- Bankrupt department store chain Bon-Ton Stores Inc. secured interim approvals Tuesday for a $725 million debtor-in-possession loan and a 42-store closing plan after overcoming arguments that its more than $1 billion restructuring effort should be dropped in favor of liquidation.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath cleared some of the case-opening measures over objections from a second-lien lender group that argued for rejection of most initial Chapter 11 payments. Instead, the group sought immediate liquidation of the entire 256-store business as the best chance to maximize...

