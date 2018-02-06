EIOPA Watching Insurers As Risk Shifts To Policyholders

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 4:51 PM GMT) -- Regulators may need to respond as life insurers shift their risks onto policyholders in an attempt to offset low interest rates, the head of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has indicated.



Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of Europe’s top insurance regulator, warned that life insurers are increasingly using unit-linked products, in which the policyholder pays their premium into an investment fund.



This helps firms to maximize their capital holdings under the European Union's Solvency II regime, Bernardino acknowledged — but he said that insurers are increasingly...

