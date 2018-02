Kozinski Case Highlights Need For Deep Judicial Reforms

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:47 PM EST) -- The quiet dismantling Monday of a sexual harassment investigation into former U.S. Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski, which was prompted by his resignation from the Ninth Circuit, came as no surprise to many judiciary experts, who say the case highlights a need for significant rule reforms by both judicial officials and Congress.



On Monday, the Second Circuit Judicial Council closed the book on the nearly two-month inquiry, declaring that Judge Kozinski's earlier resignation removed him from the council’s authoritative reach. The case highlights the need for Congress...

