ITC Bars Imports Of Certain Chinese Aerogels

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 3:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday barred entry into the U.S. of certain aerogels from China, four months after an administrative law judge found that products imported by two companies infringe the asserted claims of three patents.



In a notice, the ITC said it has entered a limited exclusion order barring aerogel composite blankets imported by Guangdong Alison Hi-Tec Co. Ltd. and Nano Tech Co. Ltd. after determining that Aspen Aerogels Inc. had shown that the two companies violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act...

