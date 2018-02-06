Pa. Gov. Seeks Tax On Natural Gas To Fund Education
In his address to a joint legislative session at the Capitol in Harrisburg, the 69-year-old Democrat called upon the Republican-controlled Senate and Assembly to back what he called a fair, commonsense severance tax.
“Pennsylvania remains the only gas-producing state in the country without a severance tax,” Wolf said, noting his state is now the second-largest producer of natural...
