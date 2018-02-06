Pa. Gov. Seeks Tax On Natural Gas To Fund Education

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:19 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled his 2019 budget plan Tuesday, calling for increased spending on education that would be partially offset by a new tax on natural gas.



In his address to a joint legislative session at the Capitol in Harrisburg, the 69-year-old Democrat called upon the Republican-controlled Senate and Assembly to back what he called a fair, commonsense severance tax.



“Pennsylvania remains the only gas-producing state in the country without a severance tax,” Wolf said, noting his state is now the second-largest producer of natural...

