UK's New Hires Signal Far-Reaching Trade Push After Brexit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 2:15 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom on Monday tapped a pair of new trade commissioners to focus on deepening economic engagement with North America and South Asia, giving a hint as to the government’s trade priorities once the Brexit process has run its course.



U.K. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox tapped longtime diplomat Antony Phillipson as Her Majesty’s trade commissioner focusing on North America, while Crispin Simon will assume the same post with a South Asia focus.



In his announcement, Fox specifically said he was making the moves as...

