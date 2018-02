FDA Warning Wire: Zimmer Biomet Zapped Again

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- Zimmer Biomet once again found itself in the crosshairs of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which also warned two drugmakers in Asia about quality issues such as fiber particles in drug vials.



Here’s this week’s roundup of FDA enforcement actions.



Zimmer Zinged Again



The FDA issued yet another so-called Form 483 report, made public Tuesday, laying out its findings from an inspection of Zimmer Biomet’s Warsaw, Indiana, plant in October.



At the top of its list of 12 objectionable procedures inspectors observed at the plant...

