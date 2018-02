DC Circ. Kills Kansas Regulator’s Rate Suit Against FERC

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 4:33 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday threw out a suit by a Kansas regulator of public utilities accusing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission of improperly approving future rates, saying that the potential harm alleged by the state regulator was too speculative to give it standing.



Circuit Court Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, said FERC had not done anything to cause the Kansas Corporation Commission a concrete harm or some kind of imminent injury. Therefore, the KCC does not have standing to ask...

