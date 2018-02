PE-Backed Wood Pellet Co. Launches $120M Offering

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- Canadian wood pellet manufacturer Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. on Tuesday took in approximately CA$150 million ($119.7 million) from an initial public offering and a secondary offering involving private equity funds affiliated with Onex Corp., marking the first IPO of 2018 for the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Pinnacle, which is trading on the TSX under the symbol “PL,” sold approximately 6.2 million shares priced at CA$11.25 for a total of CA$70 million, while various funds controlled by Onex — including those in its middle-market private equity platform ONCAP...

