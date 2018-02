India's Budget Takes Anti-Tax Avoidance Cues From OECD

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- India is lowering the threshold for what triggers a taxable activity within its borders, according to a recently released budget, which said the country's new laws are in line with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s recommendations for curbing tax avoidance by multinational companies.



India’s budget for 2018 through 2019, which the country’s Ministry of Finance published on Feb. 1, includes a finance bill with provisions that retool domestic tax laws to incorporate recommendations the OECD set out in October 2015 as part of the...

