Fed. Circ. Backs USPTO's Term Adjustment For Drug Patent

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said Tuesday that Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was not entitled to a patent term adjustment that would have added several days to the life of a patent beyond an adjustment the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted, upholding a lower court’s decision.



The appeals court said the USPTO did not err in its decision to extend the term of Actelion’s patent, related to a treatment for lupus, by 40 days to compensate for delays in the patent examination process. Actelion had asked for 45...

