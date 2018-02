Senior Lawmaker Pushes FCA To Hurry Up With RBS Probe

Law360, London (February 6, 2018, 7:35 PM GMT) -- The head of Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Tuesday pushed the Financial Conduct Authority to “swiftly” complete investigations into Royal Bank of Scotland PLC’s controversial treatment of troubled small businesses, after another lawmaker claimed a long-stalled report on the matter showed "systemic and widespread" customer abuse.



Labour Party politician Clive Lewis took to the floor of the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon to say he had “a full and unredacted copy” of an independent report the FCA had commissioned into allegations that RBS’ Global Restructuring Group...

